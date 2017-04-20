Leeds United fans on Twitter: Tammy Abraham and keeping the faith

We round up what Leeds United fans are talking about on social media

@BillyGardiner7. We should go in for Tammy Abraham in summer and a few other Chelsea youth on loan a lot are wasted there. #lufc.

@ItsChristian_. If Leeds win against Burton and Norwich, make no mistake I’m booking play-offs and the final at Wembley off work! London here we come! #lufc.

@shillito_harry. Finishing 7th and keeping Monk and the team wouldn’t really be a bad thing. With a few additional players we could walk it next year. #lufc.

@DavidKershaw7. Town’s next two games are Fulham and then Redknapp’s Birmingham .. lose both and #LUFC win would see us above Town so all to play for still.

@GaryGuitarDude. Taylor has to come back into it, he gives us natural balance on the left and is a threat going forward, also Dallas for me, has to play.

@BANTERSQUAD0701. My team for Saturday #lufc @LUFC: Green, Berardi, Bartley (captain), Jansson, Taylor, Pedraza, Vieira, Phillips, Roofe, Hernandez, Wood.