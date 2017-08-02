Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Please announce another couple of signings’

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media

@ben_seldon. Pennington looks solid he was on Saturday anyway but we still need better to win this league

@conalldoidge. Have you purchased your 2017/18 #LUFC Centreback yet? Check out all the benefits, and purchase yours now, at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

@BenSpencer_x. Securing a centre back along with a left back would be good!

@paulgreen1967. A full house at Home against Preston the new players will know what a big club they have joined . #MOT

@Rich_Englo. Announce Habib Habibou

@kylebartleeeeey. ANNOUNCE BARTLEY AND NEGREDO

@juliebegood76. Once a White always a White #MarchingOnTogether #Yorkshire #beproudofwhereyourefrom

@iljplumit. Yes, please announce another couple of signings!! Don’t spoil a good job now, centre half a must, mot

@LeedsUtdRyan. It seems that Leeds are interested in Bristol City defender Aden Flint despite Birmingham making a bid #lufc #mot

@DavidKershaw7. I would have Green in goal and i hope he is but still fully behind the new keeper and hope he is fantastic #lufc