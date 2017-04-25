Leeds United fans on Twitter: One of the most enjoyable seasons in a long time

We round up what the Elland Road faithful are talking about on social media.

@LeedsUtdRyan. Be interesting too see what means for the likes of Erwin & Botaka at Leeds next season #lufc #mot

@DazF3110. Leeds fans thinking Fulham with drop points in their last 2 games, when I’m more worried about us not winning our last 2! #lufc #mot

@luke_hill. Suppose I better cancel those holidays booked for the play offs #lufc

@SamCooperLUFC. Whatever happens lads... I’m proud to be leeds and Will always be positive and supporting my team regardless off where we are #lufc

@Parma_Official. I think if we lost in the Play Off Final to bad referee decision some #lufc fans would still blame not strengthening in Jan.

@leedsiang. Whether #LUFC make the playoffs or not, this has been 1 of the most enjoyable seasons in a long time. It is a beginning not “the end”. #Hope

@TheRQD. Finishing the season as we started #lufc

@niccarpy. Not enough goals from the the attacking 3 behind Wood & failure to strengthen the team in January with transfers. #lufc

@LUFCInc. We all wanted #lufc to compete and push for promotion, we get it and yet some still moan. I don’t think some will ever be happy

@DavidKershaw7. i believed like many given the right support Monk will do what Brighton have done and achieved promotion over time #lufc

@cdent31. 25 points from a possible 54 since peaking v Derby on Fri 13 Jan. Faded massively. Goes to show additions were needed at turn of year #lufc