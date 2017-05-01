Search

Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Had a nightmare last night we sacked Monk and hired Zola’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

LeedsUtdRyan. Leeds would be stupid to sack Garry Monk.. The job he’s done this season is amazing. #lufc #mot.

@samwise_09. Monk has built a better more resilient team we still don’t have a strong enough squad to compete until the end. We move on.

@Benjaminspaven. Been a good year all round shame just to miss out on the play offs now on to next season and keeping hold of key players.

@bharat00. Last Season #LUFC stood 13th This Season 7th So Next Season Going By Movement Each Year LUFC Will Be Number 1. #MOT #Leeds #Leeds #Leeds.

@MWJS82. Had a nightmare last night we sacked Monk and hired Zola. #lufc.

@JamieHundal. Please @andrearadri keep everyone who is on & off the pitch. What a season it has been. These ARE the foundations of our great #LUFC! #MOT.

@baldyman1965. We have benefited greatly from stability and re-engagement this season anybody can see that Monk and his team’s interactions vital.

@lauralufcmot. If we do not offer Monk his contract then I really do feel like giving up #LUFC we cannot afford to let him go what he’s done this season.

