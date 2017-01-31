Leeds United fans on Twitter: Game plan or players to blame for Sutton United defeat?

WE round up what the Elland Road faithful are discussing on social.

@SpinDriftin. Not being funny but #Leeds were embarrassing, really, really bad but well done to #Sutton, better attitude and skill. #lufc.

@PompeyWhite. @GarryMonk you know what would’ve been worse than getting beaten by Sutton? A replay and another fixture. #lufc 3pts weds all 4gotton.

@BCAautographs. #lufc players were not to blame, the game plan was clearly to get knocked out of the #facup league #playoffs priority.

@longylufc. In May #lufc get promoted to the Premiership, how many Leeds fans would remember losing to Sutton then? Win together, lose together. MOT.

@Mike_J_Thornton. #LUFC points per game currently 1.82 which in previous seasons would have (just about) got second place on 4 of 12 occasions.

@AzzaLufc. Did our usual collapse after Xmas start at Barnsley or Sutton......or are we going to still make the Play Offs?! #lufc.

@chapela1966. @Radio_Yorkshire Leeds were an embarrassment on Sunday, Monk got it wrong making 10 changes , there was always going to be an upset. #lufc.

@sotrawhites. We need nine wins out of 18 matches, that will take us to 78 and in the play-off mix. #lufc let’s get moving..