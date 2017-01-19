Leeds United fans on Twitter: Delph again? Who would you drop?

WE round up what the Elland Road faithful are discussing on social.

@Tom_LUFC_MWD. Linked with Delph again? Surely not. Who would you drop?! Bridcutt or the best teenager in the league?! #lufc

@ShaunFilby. I would take Delph in a heartbeat, would easily be best midfielder in the league but I don’t see it happening way too good for champ #lufc

@MGlufc. A 4 month cameo at #lufc from Robbie Keane would be a marvelous end to his playing career and a real boost to our promotion hopes IMHO.

@MrPaulRobinson. Excited by the Robbie Keane rumours. Would we have to pay for his mobility scooter as well, though? #lufc

@LUFC_josh. What date is the next round of the fa cup? #lufc

@joerawson. Sky reporting #Rufc reject 2 million pound bid from unnamed champ club for Danny Ward #lufc #htafc both been linked with the striker

@Mazzaleeds. @dickywez69_dick one of my fav goals was Baird’s against #Newcastle 89/90 reminded me of Friday’s Derby game - knew we could do it then #lufc

@BeckfordLUFC. Lets at least not sell anyone of main players this window. Even if we sign nobody else. #lufc

@richnutting. Ronaldo Vieira even more of a top boy now I know he was a Birstall lad and played for Batley as a junior! #lufc