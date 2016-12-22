Leeds United fans on Twitter: David Nugent, David Nugent and David Nugent

WE round up what the Elland Road faithful are discussing on social.

@LeedsUnitedRyan. Say what you like but Ronaldo Vieira is worth more than £7m. Such a great young talent for Leeds. #lufc #mot.

LeedsUnited_MAD. Reports suggest that @GaryMonk is eyeing a January move for Middlesbrough & former Leicester City forward. #DavidNugent #lufc.

@VintageRoofe. Omar Bogle being linked to us. Top scorer in League 2. Make of that what you will. #lufc.

@lufc1990. Players want to join Leeds United now and be part of what monk is building! Pride is flowing back at the moment! Long may this continue! #lufc.

@WhiteKnightLUFC. Surely someone can come up with a chant for Luke Ayling to the song Sailing by Rod Stewart. #lufc.

@matty_tinsley. 1pm on a Wednesday afternoon in the Leeds train station spoons and pretty sure I can hear “Ohh Pontus Janssons magic....”. @PJansson5 #lufc.

@NickLUFCWilson. Hate the transfer window, linked with every man and his dog, also people dreaming of former players who left when it got tough. #LUFC #MOT.

@Jordan_Armo. Remember when there was a Tuesday night hoodoo? #lufc.

@mdx17lufc. David Nugent, no thanks #pastit #overrated. #lufc.