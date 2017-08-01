Leeds United fans on Twitter: Chris Wood, Wes Brown and Kyle Bartley

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social.

@The_Duke_No9. @PhilHayYEP @MGlufc One major diff for #lufc this year, if we’re anywhere near it in January, you can bet that decent signings will (for once) be made #lufc

@Woodsy870. Not even day one of the season and already I’ve lost money on rail tickets to go watch #LUFC. Long drive to Bolton from London it is! #MOT

@Macky_LUFC. Just got my PNE ticket...Not many left now so i strongly advise you to get yours today if you havnt got one yet...! #lufc

@keithfarrow6. Frederico brancolini 16yo Italian striker a straight fight for his signature from# MUFC #LUFC #FIORIENTINA

@jackdudders. Announce Wes Brown #lufc

@lee_hesh. #lufc #waccoe Get Chris Wood signed up on a 4 year contract he belongs at LUFC and nowhere else, we will need him in the Premier next season

@SeanyGee. Don’t think for one second Wood is leaving #lufc but I cannot get my head around people not wanting Negredo; would drastically improve us

@leeds_talk2. I was still half expecting Bartley to become available after the season starts, but he captained Swansea on Saturday. Not happening #LUFC

@SamWilcock1. Super excited for the season to start now!! #lufc