Search

Leeds United fans on Twitter: #bedforawayfans - What football should be about

Borussia Dortmund fans sit in the Signal Iduna Park after the match had been cancelled.

Borussia Dortmund fans sit in the Signal Iduna Park after the match had been cancelled.

0
Have your say

WE round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social.

@Whiteyorkist. #bedforawayfans Full credit to Borussia Dortmund tonight, what football should be about. #lufc #bvbasm

@LeedsEverywhere. We are hoping everyone gets home safe from our twin city of Dortmund tonight! 1 player injured not serious is what we know so far #lufc #bvb

@jcrabtree96. Absolutely buzzing for Newcastle this Friday✌#Lufc

@chriswoodisgood. Last time I was on here everyone was doubting us and we’ve proved them all wrong ahah the mighty Leeds are going up #LUFC #SWFC

@themole1987. Lets all pray for sunshine Sunday and monday! Beer in Leeds and a Leeds win will be so much better with a bit of sunshine! #lufc

@LeedsUtdRyan. Any other time I would of said Leeds will throw the play offs away but not with this current squad & Garry Monk in charge #lufc #mot

@RPlufc93. We need to keep this team together but more than anything we need to keep Monk, we are building something here #lufc

@lufc_cathcart. If the Swans get demoted and we get promoted I think we’ve got Bartley but if we don’t they’ll need him next season. #lufc #scfc

Tony Yeboah

Leeds United Bygones: Srnicek howler gifts Yeboah the United winner