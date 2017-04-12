Leeds United fans on Twitter: #bedforawayfans - What football should be about

WE round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social.

@Whiteyorkist. #bedforawayfans Full credit to Borussia Dortmund tonight, what football should be about. #lufc #bvbasm

@LeedsEverywhere. We are hoping everyone gets home safe from our twin city of Dortmund tonight! 1 player injured not serious is what we know so far #lufc #bvb

@jcrabtree96. Absolutely buzzing for Newcastle this Friday✌#Lufc

@chriswoodisgood. Last time I was on here everyone was doubting us and we’ve proved them all wrong ahah the mighty Leeds are going up #LUFC #SWFC

@themole1987. Lets all pray for sunshine Sunday and monday! Beer in Leeds and a Leeds win will be so much better with a bit of sunshine! #lufc

@LeedsUtdRyan. Any other time I would of said Leeds will throw the play offs away but not with this current squad & Garry Monk in charge #lufc #mot

@RPlufc93. We need to keep this team together but more than anything we need to keep Monk, we are building something here #lufc

@lufc_cathcart. If the Swans get demoted and we get promoted I think we’ve got Bartley but if we don’t they’ll need him next season. #lufc #scfc