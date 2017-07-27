Leeds United fans on Twitter: Away kit sweats, Bartley and Nigel Martyn

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@nmartyn25. so 21 years ago i signed for @luFc had 7 great years there. Thanks for the messages and let’s hope there’s promotion coming soon. #MoT.

@snut30. Helander is the best of the cB’s we’ve been linked with this summer. Tall, only 24, knows @PJansson5 and has intl experience. come on #lufc.

@jamiepartridge3. Bartley is not worth 7 million 1 year left on his contract he’s a good player don’t get me wrong. #lufc.

@DavidKershaw7. Grayson doing some good deals without spending much at #safc you will soon see why #lufc fans loved the guy.

@radrizzarmy. Wouldn’t mind someone like Danny ings coming in on loan as back-up to Wood. Also still need a cB. elphick, Flint? #lufc.

@LUFC_IaMgOdSDaD. i love how people really underestimate leeds we are gunna tear up the championship this year and i can’t wait.

@ben080385. if you factor in the charlie Taylor money, we haven’t spent too much money on players this summer. Money for a cB & we’ve done decent business. #lufc.

@DJChurch94. superb incentive from leeds united, their under-16 supporters can watch saturday’s pre-season game versus oxford utd for free. @KingCon86. @andrearadri

@luFc Been sweating over this away kit for some time now. Please put me out of my misery