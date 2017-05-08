Leeds United fans on Twitter: Away end chants and 30 up

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@LeeSobotYEP. Sounds like chants of “sign Garry Monk” to the ‘All Leeds Aren’t We’ tune from the away end. #lufc.

@markrikko. Phenomenal achievement from @officialcwood !thought if he stayed fit he’d get 20+ if he stayed fit.But never thought he’d reach 30!! #lufc.

@snutt30. Same every game. Tentative in the 1st half, then a half time rocket from Monk and we’re a different team! Confused as to why still happening.

@LucasMonk_. On the basis of recent performances, I’d earmark Eunan O’Kane as a first-team regular next season.

@AndrewFirth21. If we want promotion next season Hernandez won’t be anywhere near the team, plays in the No.10 role but doesn’t if you get what I mean.

@Liam__Dobson. Hate not being involved in the last day drama, shame we fell just short. Sign Monk up asap, and let’s be there next season.

@Idlematt. Another season done and the immense pride i have in being a #LUFC fan only grows larger after a wonderful season. Kick on for next year.