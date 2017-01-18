Leeds United fans on Twitter: £3m for Gradel! Are we missing a trick?

WE round up what the Elland Road faithful are discussing on social.

@_Ben_Slater_. £3million for Gradel!? Leeds are missing a trick there. #LUFC

@Jordan_Armo. we’ve picked up 16 more points than at this point last season #lufc

@LeedsFamily. Pablo Hernandez for ballon D’or #lufc

@keelanlufc. I think it would be stupid to sell Chris Wood. Need to keep the squad. Take Woods goals away, we wouldn’t be where we are now #lufc

@jbillau. Buzzing for Saturday come on you whites! #lufc

@Redpeter99. To celebrate Eddie Gray’s birthday later I’ll be dropping my shoulder and going past shoppers in ASDA as if they’re not there. #lufc

@Thorn_Decay. You know automatic promotion is not out of the question this season #lufc

@kingleeds. 20 games to go.... max we could get is 108 points, dare to dream? #lufc

@EastStandUpper. What’s exciting about Monk’s team is there are four/five players we could still be talking about in 30 years’ time... #lufc

@ephemeraljoy. Two weeks of the window left and, while there’s no panic, we do have to capitalise on this moment. I hope Monk gets what he wants. #lufc