Leeds United: Elland Road return ruled out by Keane

Former Leeds United striker Robbie Keane has kyboshed talk of a return to Elland Road this month, despite attracting approaches from rival Championship clubs.

Keane is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy before Christmas and looks set for a return to England, six years after leaving to pursue an opportunity in Major League Soccer.

Now 36, Keane was a £12m signing for Leeds in 2001, joining from Inter Milan after an initial loan spell. He completed one full season at Elland Road before moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

Keane told Talksport: “I’ve got a few offers on the table. I’ve had a lot of people asking ‘are you coming back to Leeds, Wolves etc’ but you can’t go somewhere where there isn’t an offer. I definitely haven’t heard from Leeds or Wolves.”

United head coach Garry Monk is targeting younger players in this window with West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher and Norwich City winger Sergi Canos on his list for the January transfer window.

Having signed Pablo Hernandez to a permanent deal last week, the club are still waiting to confirm their first new arrival.