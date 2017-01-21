Leeds United: Diagouraga set to join Ipswich on loan

Leeds United outcast Toumani Diagouraga is set to join Ipswich Town on loan to the end of the season.

The midfielder will look to finalise the terms of a deal at Portman Road on Monday after a mooted switch to Rotherham United fell through.

Diagouraga has not played for United’s first team since the first day of this season and he was told by head coach Garry Monk during the early stages of the term that he was surplus to requirements at Elland Road.

Leeds paid close to £600,000 to sign Diagouraga on a two-and-a-half year deal from Brentford last January, a transfer completed while Steve Evans was head coach, but he was sidelined by Monk after featuring in a sorry 3-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on the opening weekend of the Championship campaign.

The 29-year-old has been training with United’s Under-23s and is now in line to link up with Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich. A proposed transfer to Rotherham went cold after the clubs failed to agree on terms.

Diagouraga was one of three senior players who Monk planned to move on this month along with midfielder Luke Murphy and goalkeeper Ross Turnbull. Murphy joined Burton Albion on loan at the start of this month.