Leeds United: Delighted boss Monk hails United’s ‘granite chin’

Garry Monk saluted Leeds United’s “granite chin” after the club dramatically kept their play-off bid on track with a 95th-minute equaliser at St James’ Park.

Leeds survived a second-half onslaught from Newcastle United to steal a precious point through Chris Wood’s volley deep into injury-time.

Rob Green

Wood’s dramatic finish came after a flurry of Newcastle chances and a 68th-minute opener from Jamaal Lascelles, hitting back after results earlier in the day piled pressure on Leeds’ play-off spot.

United were two points ahead of seventh-placed Fulham before kick-off on Tyneside last night but Wood’s 28th goal of the season, a strike from a Kemar Roofe cross, edged them further in front with four games of the Championship season to go.

Monk said: “I think we must have a granite chin. When you get an equaliser at the end of a game like that, it feels much better in one changing room than the other. Of course it felt good in ours.

“Every point is going to be crucial to every team now and we’re no different. We were against a team who are going to get promoted and it was always going to be difficult.

Chris Wood celebrates his equaliser

“We had an early chance which we should have taken but after that we gave away too many set-pieces and eventually one paid. In the second half we didn’t play well but we showed what spirit we have, that determination to never give up. We’ve shown it many times and we were able to show quality in that one moment. Sometimes that’s all it takes.”

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez complained afterwards about the award of five minutes of injury-time by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Last night’s game was delayed in stoppage-time by a supporter running onto the pitch and approaching Leeds defender Pontus Jansson.

Monk said: “I was happy with five minutes. When they got the goal there was a lot of slowing down the play, substitutions and injuries. So five minutes was fair.”