Leeds United: Defender Jansson is ‘okay’ after limping out of Eibar friendly

PONTUS JANSSON has revealed he is “okay” after limping off during the second half of Leeds United’s 4-2 loss against Eibar in Austria on Sunday.

The Swedish defender started alongside new Everton loanee Matthew Pennington in central defence and then partnered substitute Liam Cooper after the break.

Yet Jansson was then sent tumbling by a challenge shortly after the restart and limped off after 52 minutes to be replaced by Conor Shaughnessy who then partnered Cooper at the heart of the defence.

Jansson, though, revealed there was nothing serious about his injury, shortly before the squad prepared to fly back to England on Monday after the final day of their Austria tour.

Leeds are undeniably short of options at centre-back at present but Jansson told LUTV: “I’m okay. I’m a little bit tired.

“I had a pain in my head and my stomach and I got a kick on my leg.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent so it was better to go out.”

Jansson will be suspended for United’s first two games of the season after picking up 15 yellow cards last term.

The 26-year-old will miss the Championship opener at Bolton Wanderers a week on Sunday, as well as the first round EFL Cup clash at home to Port Vale the following Wednesday.

Leeds are on with their quest to recruit further defensive options and are hoping to make further signings later on this week.