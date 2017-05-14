Leeds United: Dallas set for week with national side ahead of Kiwis battle with Wood

LEEDS United winger Stuart Dallas has been named in an 18-man Northern Ireland squad set for a week-long training camp in Manchester.

Dallas, 26, will train with the squad for one week starting from Monday, May 22 - ahead of the team’s friendly at home to New Zealand on Friday, June 2, a game followed by a World Cup Group C qualifier in Azerbaijan on Saturday, June 10.

Dallas - who was part of the Northern Ireland squad that reached the European Championships quarter finals in the summer of 2016 - could face Whites team-mate Chris Wood in the forthcoming friendly with New Zealand.

Striker Wood is captain of the All Whites side who will take in three Confederations Cup games in Russia in June, following a further friendly in Belarus on Sunday, June 11.

Wood made 48 appearances for Leeds this season, scoring 30 times, while Dallas made 38 appearances out wide.