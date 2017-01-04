Search

Leeds United: Cult hero Pontus Jansson all set to sign deal





Pontus Jansson’s agent last night confirmed that the defender has finalised the terms of a contract with Leeds United – but will not complete a permanent transfer from Torino until after his 22nd appearance for the club.

Martin Dahlin, who represents Jansson, revealed to Swedish media that United’s option to sign Jansson on a full-time basis was due to kick in after 22 games, not 20 matches as first thought.

Centre-back Jansson was quoted after signing on loan for Leeds in August as saying that 20 appearances for the Elland Road club would activate a clause allowing Leeds to take him permanently.

The Sweden international passed the 20-game mark during Monday’s 3-0 win over Rotherham United, apparently clearing the way for Leeds to wrap up a deal with Torino, but Dahlin told Fotbollskanalen: “There are 22 games (to play). Then Pontus will be a Leeds player.”

Leeds have not commented on Jansson’s contractual situation but the YEP understands that the figure of 22 games to activate the option of a permanent deal is not in dispute.

Torino are demanding a fee of around £3.5m, a figure agreed by United owner Massimo Cellino when Jansson first left Italy on a season-long loan, but Jansson’s form in England has encouraged Leeds to meet his valuation.

Dahlin confirmed to the YEP that the terms of a contract at Elland Road, expected to run to the summer of 2020, have already been agreed.

Leeds pushed for an appearance-related option as a test of Jansson’s fitness after knee problems affected earlier stages of his career.

Jansson will reach the 22-game threshold a week on Friday if he features in Leeds’ FA Cup tie at Cambridge United and their next league game at home to Derby County.

He is close to a two-match ban, however, after picking up his ninth yellow card of the season against Rotherham. A 10th booking would incur a mandatory suspension under Football Association rules.

Former United and England striker Alan Smith has taken over as caretaker boss of League 2 strugglers Notts County, following the sacking of another ex-Whites favourite, John Sheridan, on Monday. He was dismissed following a run of nine straight defeats.