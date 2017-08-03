Leeds United consider swoop for Red Devils defender

MANCHESTER UNITED left back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is being strongly linked with a loan move to Leeds United who are keen on the player but yet to make an approach.

Borthwick-Jackson has made 14 appearances for the Red Devils but spent the first half of last season on loan at Wolves for whom the defender featured seven times.

The 20-year-old has since returned to Old Trafford but Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is likely to allow the young defender to head out for a second spell on loan.

The Whites are now considering whether or not to make an approach with the Whites undeniably short of left backs following Charlie Taylor’s summer move to Burnley.

Leeds only have two first team left backs at present and current first choice Gaetano Berardi is right footed and better recognised as a right back.

Tyler Denton, United’s other option, has featured only three times for the Whites with all three appearances coming in cup games.

Borthwick-Jackson is highly-rated by the Red Devils who regard the defender as a key prospect for them in the future.

As such, any move to Leeds is expected only to be a loan deal.

Leeds begin their new Championship campaign on Sunday afternoon at Bolton Wanderers.