Leeds United complete loan deal for Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza

Leeds United have completed their first deadline-day deal by signing winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan from Villarreal.

Pedraza has joined Leeds until the end of the season after passing a medical and finalising the terms of a transfer which could lead to a permanent move.

Leeds, who said the deal with Villarreal included an “option to sign permanently in the summer” are believed to have agreed to pay around £8.5m for Pedraza at the end of the season if the club are promoted to the Premier League.

United flew Pedraza to England yesterday evening after Villarreal paid £300,000 to terminate his season-long loan at Spanish second division club Lugo.

Pedraza, a Spain Under-21 international and a left-sided player, had appeared 23 times for Lugo, scoring six goals and coming up with eight assists. His last outing came against Real Zaragoza on Sunday evening, while Leeds and Villarreal were arranging his transfer.

The 20-year-old will not be eligible for tomorrow’s league game at Blackburn Rovers having been registered after the Football League’s noon cut-off point but he could make his debut in Sunday’s Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.

Leeds United - the January deals so far:

INS: Pablo Hernandez (permanent deal, from Al-Arabi); Alfonso Pedraza (half-season loan, from Villarreal)

OUTS: Luke Murphy (half-season loan to Burton Albion); Toumani Diagouraga (half-season loan to Ipswich Town); Alex Mowatt (£600,000, to Barnsley).