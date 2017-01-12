Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani jets in to begin life at Elland Road

Andrea Radrizzani began life as Leeds United co-owner in earnest today with tours of the club’s Thorp Arch training ground and Elland Road stadium.

The 42-year-old Italian flew into England last night and travelled to Thorp Arch with chief executive Ben Mansford this morning to meet with staff at the complex.

He and head coach Garry Monk are understood to have met for talks following his arrival in the city and Radrizzani will be present at Elland Road tomorrow for Leeds’ Championship game against Derby.

Radrizzani acquired a 50 per cent share in Leeds from Massimo Cellino last Wednesday and his appointment to United’s board was confirmed yesterday morning.