Leeds United chief executive Ben Mansford heading for the Elland Road exit

Chief executive Ben Mansford will leave Leeds United on May 31 but has been hailed a “major factor” in the club’s resurgence by co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Mansford joined the Whites from Barnsley in June 2016, playing a key role by assisting in the process to bring investment to Elland Road in the form of new co-owner Radrizzani.

Radrizzani currently owns 50 per cent of the club alongside fellow co-owner Massimo Cellino but Radrizzani is expected to complete a 100 per cent buy-out of the Whites next week.

Radrizzani had always been keen to recruit West Ham managing director Angus Kinnear who was marketing director at Arsenal before joining West Ham in 2013 and dealt with Radrizzani - then one of the owners of sports media rights firm MP & Silva - during his time with the north London club.

But both Radrizzani and Cellino have heaped praise on the outgoing Mansford who helped steady the ship during his time at the Whites and will leave held in high esteem by those remaining at Elland Road.

“We would like to thank Ben for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club,” said Radrizzani.

“Ben has been a major factor in the club’s resurgence in the past 12 months commercially and in the community, he has been a great support to Garry Monk and played an important role in my investment process.

“On behalf of all at the club we wish Ben every success in the future.”

Fellow co-owner Cellino added: “Working with Ben has been a positive and enjoyable experience and I would like to personally wish him all the best going forwards.

“I have no doubts he will succeed in his next venture.”

United have said an announcement on Mansford’s replacement will be made in the coming days.