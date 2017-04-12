Leeds United: Championship play-off dates and kick-off times announced

Leeds United fans have been given a diary note after the Football League confirmed the dates and times for the Championship play-off fixtures.

The play-offs will take place over the weekend of May 13 and 14 with the return legs the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first semi-final will be played at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 13 with the second kicking off at noon the following day.

Both return legs will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The winners will then meet at Wembley in the £60m Championship play-off final, which will kick-off at 3pm on Monday, May 29.

Leeds United are closing in play-off qualification and the fixture list would give Garry Monk’s side up to a week to prepare after their final regular league game at Wigan Athletic on May 7.

Following Saturday's 3-0 win over Preston, Leeds sit in fifth on 72 points however only seven points currently separates third place and seventh with five games remaining.

Fulham are currently outside the play-off zone in seventh, five points below Garry Monk's men.

Sheffield Wednesday are two points better off than the Craven Cottage outfit after their surprise 2-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

Huddersfield Town are two points ahead of Leeds in third place and have a game in hand while Reading are one point above the Whites on 73 points.

As things stand, Leeds would face Jaap Stam's Reading while Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday would play out a Yorkshire derby over two legs.

Full dates

Sat 13 May: Championship semi-final A first leg (5.30pm)

Sun 14 May: Championship semi-final B first leg (12.00pm)

Tues 16 May: Championship semi-final A second leg (7.45pm)

Wed 17 May: Championship semi-final B second leg (7.45pm)

Mon 29th May: Championship play-off final (3.00pm)