Leeds United boss Garry Monk confirms talks over future to take place next week

GARRY MONK has revealed he is to sit down for talks with Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani next week to discuss his future as head coach at the club.

Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference at Thorp Arch ahead of Sunday’s final Championship encounter of the season at relegated Wigan Athletic, Monk revealed he had had contact from Radrizzani earlier this week, but that proper talks would follow after the trip to the DW Stadium.

Monk said there had been no interest from other clubs and that his preference was to remain at the helm at Elland Road.

“There’s nothing that has been decided yet but I have had contact from Mr Radrizzani this week and he wants to sit down after Wigan,” said Monk. “I am looking forward to talking to him.

“I knew it was a great club. Working here every day and seeing it grow, it highlights the potential of the club and what it can be. It’s something for everyone to look forward to.”

Asked if remaining in charge at Leeds would be his first choice, Monk added: “Of course, if everything falls into line, then of course that’s the best situation.”

Working here every day and seeing it grow, it highlights the potential of the club and what it can be. Leeds United head coach, Garry Monk.

Commenting on Sunday’s lunch-time kick-off at the DW Stadium, Monk said he and the players were desperate to give the 4,000-strong travelling support plenty to shout about.

“Its vital we put on a performance we can be proud of,” he added. “That’s what we’ve talked about all week in training.

“This one is for the fans. I can’t speak too highly of them. They’ve pushed players on to be better.

“If we finish on 77 points it shows we can, in most seasons, deliver a play-off clinching season.”