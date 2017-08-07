Leeds United: Borthwick-Jackson arrives as United lose defenders to injury

Leeds United have bolstered their injury-hit defence with the signing of Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson amid an anxious wait for the results of a scan on Matthew Pennington’s ankle.

Borthwick-Jackson arrived on a season-long loan from Old Trafford yesterday, less than 24 hours after Leeds lost first-choice left-back Gaetano Berardi to a dislocated shoulder. Berardi was stretchered from the field during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers with an injury sustained shortly before half-time.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, top right, watches Leeds's win over Bolton. Picture Tony Johnson.

Leeds are hopeful that the Swiss defender will avoid a lengthy absence but the club were more concerned about the extent of an injury suffered by Pennington in the same match and sent the centre-back for medical examinations yesterday morning.

Pennington, who moved to United on loan from Everton last month, was hurt by a tackle during the second half at the Macron Stadium, ending an impressive debut an hour into the game.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen, who had already replaced Berardi with Vurnon Anita, was forced to employ youngster Conor Shaughnessy as a stand-in for Pennington with no other defensive options on his bench.

Leeds will have Pontus Jansson back from a three-game ban against Preston North End this weekend, a suspension carried over from last season, but the club have been looking for additional cover at centre-back and are expected to step up their search following Pennington’s set-back.

Borthwick-Jackson was present at the Macron Stadium to watch Leeds open their Championship season with a deserved victory having passed a medical on Friday night.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a season-long loan and is in contention for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup first-round tie at home to Port Vale.

The transfer is the second loan of Borthwick-Jackson’s career, following on from a spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

The defender, who has been capped by England from Under-16 to Under-20 level, played just seven times for Wolves before returning to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs monitoring Marcus Antonsson with a view to signing United’s out-of-favour striker on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Antonsson, who endured a quiet first year at Elland Road after signing from Kalmar last summer, barely featured in the latter stages of pre-season and was left out of Thomas Christiansen’s squad at Bolton.

Reports in Sweden say a number of Swedish sides are also interested in taking Antonsson back to his homeland.