Leeds United: Bartley signs new Swansea deal to end United’s hopes of landing him

Former Leeds United loanee Kyle Bartley says his spell at Elland Road helped make him a “better person and a better player”.

Defender Bartley was speaking after signing a new four-year deal with his club Swansea City – ironically ending any hope the Whites had of re-signing him

Sebastian Larsson

Bartley said: “Personally the main reason for me wanting to sign a new deal was that I feel I have a lot to prove at the club.

“I gained a lot more confidence and experience from my loan spell last season. I feel a better person and a better player.

“I want to be able to express that on the pitch and fight for a first-team place.”

Bartley spent the last campaign on loan at Leeds, becoming a fans’ favourite after producing impressive performances alongside Pontus Jansson at the heart of Garry Monk’s defence.

But after Monk’s side failed to secure a play-off spot following a late-season slide, Bartley returned to the Swans and was handed a chance to impress new boss Paul Clement on the club’s pre-season tour of America.

The former Arsenal trainee was also touted as a replacement for Michael Keane at Burnley, but is happy to stay with Swansea.

Meanwhile another reported United target, midfielder Sebastian Larsson, has signed for Yorkshire rivals Hull City following his recent release by Sunderland.

Sweden international Larsson, 32, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal and said: “I’m delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge.

“I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can’t wait to get started now.”

Hull have now made six signings under head coach Leonid Slutsky following the arrivals of Ola Aina, Fraizer Campbell, Kevin Stewart, Ondrej Mazuch and Michael Hector.