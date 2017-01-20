Leeds United: Artificial pitch at Sutton won’t be an issue for us says boss

LEEDS UNITED WILL take FA Cup opponents Sutton United’s 3G Artificial surface firmly in their stride when they visit on January 29 – and it will not be an issue.

That’s the promise made by Garry Monk ahead of United’s banana-skin FA Cup fourth-round trip to Gander Green Lane in a re-run of the club’s FA round four meeting of 1969-70, albeit on a different surface.

Monk, whose side face Barnsley this evening, said: “It is a different surface to what we (usually) play on, so preparing for that right is going to be important.

“We have that facility (3G) here, which is always good and we are going to have to use that in terms of preparation. It is all planned and taken care of.

“The surface changes how you prepare, of course. But I don’t think it is a big factor, to be honest.

“We are lucky where we have that facility here. But it does not change anything from our approach, our football or personnel that we use.

“Not just in terms of cup games, but we have changed personnel in league games throughout the season and it all boils down to the players knowing what is expected of them and the levels that they have to reach when they are on the pitch.

“We will face a similar situation to what we faced in the last round (against lower-division Cambridge), so that is good for us in terms of having that experience of using it to our advantage if we can.”