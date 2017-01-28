Leeds United – Andy Ritchie: Doukara’s hit the headlines but Wood’s been absolutely brilliant

EVERYBODY is rightly talking about Souleymane Doukara’s goal against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and saying what a fantastic volley it was.

But we have said it before that he has got that in his locker and he can do it.

Souleymane Doukara.

It’s just bringing it out of him every week and his performances this season have been much more consistent.

He is showing more that he can be that player and I think that’s because he is playing more.

Maybe he needed someone just to persevere with him a little bit more and maybe Garry Monk has done that and confidence is beginning to ooze through him.

And possibly he is getting a little bit of a gee up from his team-mate Chris Wood.

He has seen what he can do and 20 goals for the season is absolutely brilliant at this stage.

And who’s to say he won’t go on and reach potentially 30 goals this season.

It’s definitely possible, unless he gets injured, and I don’t want to jinx that.

Hopefully he has had his injury which was earlier on in the season.

But he’s showing what he can become and to score 20 goals or more at Championship level is a feat in itself because it’s a tough, tough league.

He must be worth double figures now in terms of millions.

People might just reserve judgment a little bit until the end of the season but I’d be surprised if Leeds hadn’t had any enquiries already.

He’s not a one-hit wonder, he has had a few goals but this is by far his best season and I think there will be a lot of people scanning him at the moment, I don’t doubt that at all.

But Leeds have got to make sure they keep him, even if that means maybe opening talks on a new deal. It might need that.

One player who has left the club is Alex Mowatt who joined Barnsley yesterday.

It’s a real shame he’s moved on because Alex is a homegrown player who came in and did very, very well in his first couple of seasons and he’s just found himself falling down the pecking order.

I think securing a move to a new club will be good for him as he was only getting the odd substitute appearance here and there.

He needs to be playing first-team football and I think it’s a mature thing for him to move to a club like Barnsley. He’s obviously got good advisors behind him but he will certainly be very sorely missed and he’ll be very disappointed that he hasn’t been able to break through and secure a long-term future at his hometown club. But I think it’s common sense.

Leeds obviously go to Sutton United tomorrow in the fourth round of the FA Cup and after that the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

I think Garry will be looking to strengthen and we have said how sparse they are at the back, centre-half wise.

I would think that would still be a little bit of a worry for Garry and United might need an extra body there.

But with the emergence of Doukara and people like that, I think he would be reluctant maybe to bring in another forward – although you can never have enough forwards in your squad!