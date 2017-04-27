Leeds United ‘92: Glory Days supplement posted to you!

The Yorkshire Evening Post has been celebrating the day - 25 years ago - when the Mighty Whites topped the league.

Our sports team has put together a superb 24-page supplement reliving the season that Leeds won the Premiership 25 years ago, including interviews with players from the time, where are they now, photos and memories which was included in the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wednesday April 26.

LEEDS UNITED ‘92: Where are they now? Click here to find out

If you didn’t get one, but would like to buy a copy, with the supplement free inside, you can have one posted out to you.

To obtain a copy please telephone 0333 207 0743 and select option 5.

The cost will be £2 inc P&P per copy.

The email address is: subscriptions@jpress.co.uk