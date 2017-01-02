Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 0: Recap the story of the game from Elland Road

Leeds United got 2017 underway in winning style when hosting bottom of the table Rotherham United at Elland Road.

Recap the key moments with our matchday live hub. Let us know your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YEPSportsdesk or commenting on the Leeds United - YEP Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Leeds United - YEP Facebook Football

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @leedsunitedyep

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YEPSportsdesk