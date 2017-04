Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Souleymane Doukara were all on target as Leeds United beat Preston 3-0 to keep their Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes on track.

Roofe and Hernandez scored before the interval, while Doukara struck in stoppage time to make former boss Simon Grayson’s play-off rivals Preston pay for two glaring early misses as Leeds bounced back from successive away defeats.