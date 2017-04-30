Leeds United 3 Norwich City 3: Whites fan Irvine furious with Canaries for letting lead slip

NORWICH CITY boss Alan Irvine was furious his Norwich City side threw away a three-goal lead against Leeds United on Saturday.

Steven Naismith and Nelson Oliveira (two) put Norwich 3-0 up with 44 minutes gone.

Chris Wood then scored his 29th of the season just before half-time and further goals from Kyle Bartley and Pablo Hernandez gave United a real chance of an improbable win. But time ran out and the match finished 3-3.

Irvine said: “Right now I feel angry and I feel disappointed because we allowed them back into the game after being outstanding for 45 minutes,” Irvine said after the game.

“In the 46th minute, we were unprofessional. We didn’t get players back in position for their kick-off and we paid the price. I went mad at half-time in the dressing room when I should have been telling them how good they’d been.

“I told them the importance of their first goal; what it had done to the crowd here who were ready to boo them off, what it had done to their players.

“I should be standing here with a big smile on my face and saying how good we’ve been, but I’m going to leave being very disappointed.”

Irvine reserved praise for City’s vocal away following at Elland Road, adding: “They were great. Obviously they had a great 45 minutes like I had but a disappointing time for the 46th minute onwards.

“I was a Leeds United fan as a boy but that doesn’t mean I didn’t want to win.

“I am bitterly disappointed.”

He added: “I’ve not been involved in that kind of situation before where we’ve been so good and let a lead slip.”