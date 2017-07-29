Leeds United 2 Oxford United 0: YEP player ratings

GOALS from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas gave Leeds United a 2-0 victory over League One outfit Oxford United in their final pre-season friendly.
Leeds United writer Lee Sobot has judged the performances from the side’s victory at Elland Road:
GOALS from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas gave Leeds United a 2-0 victory over League One outfit Oxford United in their final pre-season friendly.
Leeds United writer Lee Sobot has judged the performances from the side’s victory at Elland Road:
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.