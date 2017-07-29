Search

Leeds United 2 Oxford United 0: YEP player ratings

Goalscorer Kemar Roofe rises to win a header (Photo: Andrew Varley)

GOALS from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas gave Leeds United a 2-0 victory over League One outfit Oxford United in their final pre-season friendly.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot has judged the performances from the side’s victory at Elland Road:

Thomas Christiansen meets Pep Clotet before kick-off (Photo: Andrew Varley)

