Leeds United 2 Eibar 4: Slow start costs Whites despite impressive comeback

LEEDS United’s pre-season tour of Austria ended in defeat after the Whites threatened to pull off an impressive comeback in a 4-2 loss to La Liga side Eibar.

The Spaniards - who finished tenth in La Liga last season - raced into a 3-0 lead inside the first half before Leeds lost Pontus Jansson to injury after the break.

But United then pulled a goal back when Chris Wood slammed the ball home at the second attempt after a fine delivery from Luke Ayling on the right flank.

Following a brilliant run from Kemar Roofe on the left and a strong tackle from Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O’Kane then fed Ezgjan Alioski to rifle home United’s second.

But as Leeds pressed for an equaliser, Eibar won an 87th minute corner which was flicked into the net by the head of Paulo Oliveira.

Leeds United v Eibar: Green, Anita (Gomes 77), Pennington (Cooper 45), Jansson (Shaughnessy 52), Ayling, Vieira (Phillips 45), Bridcutt (O’Kane 45), Dallas (Alioski 45), Saiz (Hernandez 45), Sacko (Roofe 45), Wood (Ekuban 66). Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Antonsson, Doukara.