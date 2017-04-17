Leeds United 0 Wolves 1: Easter heartache as Whites fall out of top six

LEEDS United fell out of the Championship play-offs as a hugely disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was compounded by victories for Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday.

After Wolves had squandered fine chances through Andreas Weimann and then Nouha Dicko, Dicko bagged the only goal of the game in the 38th minute after being played through on goal by Ben Marshall.

The defeat saw Leeds drop from fifth to seventh with United now behind sixth-placed Fulham on goal difference and two points behind fifth-placed Sheffield Wednesday with three games left.

It took until the 11th minute for either side to muster an attempt on goal with George Saville heading wide for Wolves.

Leeds attempted to hit back with their first attack but a cross from the byline from Kalvin Phillips flew into ‘keeper Andy Lonergan’s hands.

But Wolves then squandered a golden opportunity in the 17th minute when a horrendous mix-up between Pontus Jansson and Gaetano Berardi gifted a one-one-one situation to Andreas Weimann who was brilliantly denied by man of the moment Rob Green.

United captain Liam Bridcutt was then booked for taking down Savile amidst a worrying start at Elland Road.

Green was then forced to produce another good save to keep out a Dave Edwards volley soon after and Kyle Bartley then saved the day with a vital block to keep out a goalbound effort from Savile.

But Bartley was then booked for a late challenge on Nouha Dicko who was then inches away from curling an effort inside the post in the 31st minute.

Leeds were going nowhere but United’s first corner in the 33rd minute saw claims for a Whites penalty waved away when Bartley was sent sprawling.

Berardi then fired a long-range effort over the bar before Jansson headed over from a corner.

But Wolves had clearly been the better side and the visitors took a deserved lead in the 39th minute when United’s defence was carved open by a Ben Marshall through ball which found Dicko who easily stroked the ball past Green when one on one.

Leeds attempted to respond but Chris Wood’s shot from an acute angle was blocked, shortly before Saville was booked for Wolves for a late challenge on Bridcutt.

Wood then failed to cash in on decent through ball from Alfonso Pedraza, after which a worrying first half was brought to a close.

Luke Ayling then fired the first attempt of the second half over the bar but more noteworthy was referee Jeremy Simpson’s failure to award Leeds a penalty when Wood’s dangerous cross was blocked by Richard Stearman’s arm.

Whites head coach Garry Monk then threw caution to the wind in taking off captain Bridcutt for another winger in Sacko with 35 minutes left.

A 59th-minute corner was then headed over by Jansson, after which Monk brought on Charlie Taylor for Berardi.

Bartley then became the latest Whites player to head over from a corner before a Whites counter almost saw Sacko find Kemar Roofe.

Monk then made his final change in throwing on Souleymane Doukara for Pedraza with 19 minutes left.

Doukara almost made an immediate impression as his header was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Lonergan.

Bartley then saw another effort blocked but Wolves held firm, including when the visitors scrambled a 90th-minute header from Roofe off the line from a Leeds corner.

United were then given five minutes of injury time to salvage something and missed a golden chance in the fourth added minute when a Hernandez cross set up Wood who headed over the bar.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi (Taylor 63_, Phillips, Bridcutt (Sacko 55), Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood. Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Coyle, O’Kane, Dallas, Doukara.

Wolves: Lonergan, Coady, Williamson, Stearman, Doherty, Saiss, Saville (Evans 67) Marshall (Hause 85), Edwards, Weimann, Dicko (Bodvarrson 67). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Price, Gibbs-White.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.

Attendance: 32,351.