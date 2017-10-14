Leeds United 0 Reading 1: YEP player ratings - do you agree with Phil Hay?

Pablo Hernandez had a late penalty saved as Leeds United crashed to a third straight defeat in the Championship, losing 1-0 against Reading.
As always, chief football writer Phil Hay has rated the performances from the Leeds squad. Do you agree?
Andy Lonergan - Christiansen’s big call and despite more issues with Leeds’ attempts to play out from the back, justified his chance with two quality saves. 7/10
Luke Ayling - Came a bit unstuck once Mo Barrow came on but his bursts forward set the right example and he showed the right temperament. 6/10
Pontus Jansson - Didn’t look right or like his usual self. Chipped in with plenty of clearances and tried to pose a threat from set-pieces but seemed off-key from the start. 5/10
Liam Cooper - The solid commitment to patient passing didn’t suit him or others around him and Reading’s probing got to Cooper eventually. 5/10
Gaetano Berardi - No reason to point a finger at him and showed a couple of clever touches going forward. 6/10
Eunan O’Kane - Tried in little spells to conjure something and drive through Reading’s midfield but the control which Christiansen wanted wasn’t there. 6/10
Kalvin Phillips - At the point now where Christiansen is going to have to have a rethink in this area. A once solid platform is starting to give way. 5/10
Kemar Roofe - Always felt like he was on a periphery, even though a few good openings on the right presented themselves. Leeds, to use Christiansen’s word, were soft again. 4/10
Samuel Saiz - When Leeds got him on the ball in good areas, Saiz threatened to cause problems. Won the penalty but wasn’t in possession enough. 6/10
Pablo Hernandez - His spot-kick was a waste and for all the creativity he has, Leeds need more of a threat down the left-hand side than he was able to offer. 5/10
Pierre-Michel Lasogga - A couple of half-chances but was overpowered by Reading’s defence but there was a general disconnect between United’s lines. 5/10
Substitutes:
Hadi Sacko (for Roofe, 67) - You never quite know what Sacko will do but credit to him for hugging the touchline and running at Reading. Leeds needed impetus. 6/10
Jay-Roy Grot (for Lasogga, 77) - Must have thought he was going to score with his first touch and looked more useful than he has previously. 5/10
Stuart Dallas (for Berardi, 89) - On for too short a time and in too chaotic a period of the game to do any damage. 5/10
Subs (not used): Felix Wiedwald, Matthew Pennington, Pawel Cibicki, Mateusz Klich.
Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) - Reading’s winner looked dodgy in terms of the pull on Hernandez and it wasn’t the first time his judgement seemed suspect. But appeared to get the penalty right. 4/10