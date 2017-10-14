Leeds United 0 Reading 1: YEP player ratings - do you agree with Phil Hay?

Pablo Hernandez had a late penalty saved as Leeds United crashed to a third straight defeat in the Championship, losing 1-0 against Reading.

As always, chief football writer Phil Hay has rated the performances from the Leeds squad. Do you agree?

Andy Lonergan was brought into the side as Thomas Christiansen dropped Felix Wiedwald

Andy Lonergan - Christiansen’s big call and despite more issues with Leeds’ attempts to play out from the back, justified his chance with two quality saves. 7/10

Luke Ayling - Came a bit unstuck once Mo Barrow came on but his bursts forward set the right example and he showed the right temperament. 6/10

Pontus Jansson - Didn’t look right or like his usual self. Chipped in with plenty of clearances and tried to pose a threat from set-pieces but seemed off-key from the start. 5/10

Liam Cooper - The solid commitment to patient passing didn’t suit him or others around him and Reading’s probing got to Cooper eventually. 5/10

Pablo Hernandez missed United's big chance to gain a point from the clash

Gaetano Berardi - No reason to point a finger at him and showed a couple of clever touches going forward. 6/10

Eunan O’Kane - Tried in little spells to conjure something and drive through Reading’s midfield but the control which Christiansen wanted wasn’t there. 6/10

Kalvin Phillips - At the point now where Christiansen is going to have to have a rethink in this area. A once solid platform is starting to give way. 5/10

Kemar Roofe - Always felt like he was on a periphery, even though a few good openings on the right presented themselves. Leeds, to use Christiansen’s word, were soft again. 4/10

Samuel Saiz - When Leeds got him on the ball in good areas, Saiz threatened to cause problems. Won the penalty but wasn’t in possession enough. 6/10

Pablo Hernandez - His spot-kick was a waste and for all the creativity he has, Leeds need more of a threat down the left-hand side than he was able to offer. 5/10

Pierre-Michel Lasogga - A couple of half-chances but was overpowered by Reading’s defence but there was a general disconnect between United’s lines. 5/10

Substitutes:

Hadi Sacko (for Roofe, 67) - You never quite know what Sacko will do but credit to him for hugging the touchline and running at Reading. Leeds needed impetus. 6/10

Jay-Roy Grot (for Lasogga, 77) - Must have thought he was going to score with his first touch and looked more useful than he has previously. 5/10

Stuart Dallas (for Berardi, 89) - On for too short a time and in too chaotic a period of the game to do any damage. 5/10

Subs (not used): Felix Wiedwald, Matthew Pennington, Pawel Cibicki, Mateusz Klich.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) - Reading’s winner looked dodgy in terms of the pull on Hernandez and it wasn’t the first time his judgement seemed suspect. But appeared to get the penalty right. 4/10