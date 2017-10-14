Leeds United 0 Reading 0: Whites kept quiet by Royals in first half

Leeds United were frustrated by Reading and their own performance as a tight first half at Elland Road ended goalless.

A fine save from Andy Lonergan kept United level at the break as Thomas Christiansen’s side struggled to find their rhythm and Reading worked to catch Leeds on the counter-attack.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga came closest for the hosts with an early header which Vito Mannone saved and a shot from distance which sailed wide on the half-hour.

Reading tried to find space in behind United’s defence and Roy Beerens curled an effort over the bar after good work from Garath McCleary on the right wing on 23 minutes.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should have done better in the 36th minute when he shot straight at Leeds goalkeeper Lonergan from inside the box and Lonergan pulled off a brilliant low block to deny Sone Aluko seconds later.

Christiansen sprung a big surprise before kick-off by replacing Felix Wiedwald with Lonergan, despite giving the German a vote of confidence in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Wiedwald paid for his performance in United’s 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday before the international break as Lonergan stepped into replace him and make his first league appearance of the season.

Wiedwald had been ever present in the Championship but his nervous display at Hillsborough put his place in jeopardy and the German’s omission was one of three changes made by Christiansen.

Leeds United: Lonergan, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Roofe, Saiz, Hernandez, Lasogga. Subs: Wiedwald, Pennington, Klich, Dallas, Sacko, Cibicki, Grot.

Reading: Mannone, Gunter, Moore, Ilori, Van den Berg, Edwards, Bacuna, Beerens, McCleary, Aluko, Bodvarsson. Subs: Jaakkola, Barrow, Clement, Blackett, Popa, Kelly, Smith.