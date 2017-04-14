Leeds Rhinos: Real team effort won it for Leeds says Mac

DELIGHTED BOSS Brian McDermott saluted an impressive all-round team performance after Rhinos recorded their biggest-ever winning score at Hull.

Joel Moon bagged a brace and Liam Sutcliffe kicked nine goals from 11 attempts in Leeds’ 52-24 Good Friday triumph.

The down side was injuries to Ashton Golding (hamstring) and Sutcliffe (concussion) which will probably keep them out of Monday’s game at home to Widnes Vikings.

McDermott said: “We made a good start, we controlled the start and when we went down their end we scored some points. We never really let that grip of the game go. That’s not to say Hull didn’t have a reaction, they did – certainly in the second half.

“They are a big set, they are hard to keep tackling. After a period of time it does gas you a bit, we were struggling midway through the second half, but to put so many points on is pleasing.

“I don’t think anyone was outstanding, it was a real collective effort. I don’t think Hull were poor, it was a physical tough game”

Long-term casualties Keith Galloway and Stevie Ward both made a successful return from injury. McDermott was pleased with Galloway’s contribution following his Achilles tear and he said: “He did more minutes than we planned and he looked comfortable.

“It’s a credit to him and to [conditioner] Jason Davidson who has got him in a fit state to come back earlier than he should have from a tough injury.”