Key Leeds United midfielder ruled out of crucial Championship clash against Norwich City

LEEDS UNITED captain Liam Bridcutt is still suffering with his Achilles and will definitely be missing for Saturday's potentially crucial Championship clash with Norwich City at Elland Road.

Bridcutt picked up the injury in the recent 1-0 loss at Reading and attempted to play through the problem in the subsequent 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

The 27-year-old then missed the 3-0 win at home to Preston North End but returned for the clashes against Newcastle United and Wolves with the skipper substituted in both games.

But Bridcutt was again missing altogether for last weekend's 2-1 loss at Burton Albion and head coach Garry Monk has revealed that the midfielder will play no part against Norwich this weekend.

No 2 goalkeeper Marco Silvestri also remains sidelined with the Italian recovering from surgery to correct knee ligament damage while centre-back Liam Cooper serves the last match of his six-game ban issued for stamping on Reading's Reece Oxford.

Leeds approach their final home game of the season sat seventh and three points behind the play-offs places with two games to go.

"It's the same as before," said Monk, asked about his team news.

"Liam Bridcutt still has soreness around his Achilles. It's nothing structurally, or a problem or anything major so you have to basically go off the feeling of the player.

"He still feels it's too sore to be out training or playing so it will be Liam that misses out.

"Obviously Marco is still out but the rest are all available."