'I've been s***.' Leeds United defender Jansson hits out at his form

Pontus Jansson has branded his own form “s**t” after Leeds United’s run of three straight defeats.

The Sweden international gave a scathing assessment of his recent performances as United licked their wounds from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Reading at Elland Road.

Pontus Jansson's Instagram post, criticising his own form.

Jansson, who made the Championship’s team of the year during his first season with Leeds, featured heavily in the sequence of results which took the club to the top of the table last month but United have tailed off badly with four defeats from their last five matches.

Writing on Instagram last night, Jansson said: “Last few weeks has been tough, things hasn’t gone in the way that we all wanted and I personally have been s***.

“But we all want the same thing now, going back and win games, and the only way to go is hard work, 100 per cent. Stay together everyone and we will for sure come back.”

Leeds recorded six clean sheets back-to-back during August and September but have conceded 10 goals in their past five games.

The club were beaten by an 85th-minute goal from Reading’s Mo Barrow at Elland Road on Saturday. Jansson passed up a close-range chance six minutes before Barrow struck.