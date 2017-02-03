Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: YEP Jury predictions

Our YEP Jury have their say on Leeds United’s West Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds bounced back from their disappointment in the FA Cup at Sutton with a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, backed by nearly 7,000 fans in the Bryan Douglas Darwen End.

The goals came from Stuart Dallas and a late, late header from Pontus Jansson. It wasn’t pretty but, as in other games, they kept going until the very end and got their reward.

A January transfer window that opened with Pablo Hernandez signing, ended with Leeds acquiring the services of wingers Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow on loan until the end of the season.

Leeds will also have the opportunity to make the Pedraza transfer permanent if they achieve promotion at the end of the campaign. The fee is rumoured to be over £8m. Barrow could also become permanent if his loan spell is successful.

Three in, three out seems decent business despite not getting a striker as a back-up for Chris Wood. The deal to get Ashley Fletcher from West Ham United didn’t happen as his club decided that £12m-plus was too much money to pay for Scott Hogan of Brentford; he went to Aston Villa instead.

A lot of money was spent by clubs in this window, Jordan Rhodes going to Wednesday for £10m was, with Hogan, the most expensive transfers for teams in the Championship. Massive gambles for the clubs involved.

A Sunday lunchtime kick-off awaits Leeds, our nearest, not dearest rivals and they sit comfortably in the play-off places like ourselves and so far have had a good season thanks to the coaching of David Wagner.

Town beat Leeds 1-0 in the game at Elland Road earlier in the season.

They have an impressive, workmanlike squad and plenty of match-winners within it for Leeds to be wary about.

Garry Monk will, hopefully, have a full-strength squad to pick from.

Additionally, he will have both Pedraza and Barrow in contention to make their debuts for the club.

Last time out Leeds didn’t do themselves justice in the game at Elland Road so they will be up for revenge as they travel the short distance to Huddersfield.

These games usually have goals in them and I think Leeds will edge it by the odd goal in three.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

A win at Blackburn Rovers was vital on the back of resting the majority of the big guns and thus succumbing to a weak cup defeat at Sutton.

We got that win but only after a stuttering performance that took far too long to get going. On a positive note, we never gave up and, with yet another set-piece goal, we know we have that in our locker these days to nick such games.

You would think Huddersfield will be a tougher proposition than Blackburn so we have to find top gear early in the game this time, and since it was Pablo Hernandez who got our engine going at Ewood you have to assume he will start.

There is a case for Souleymane Doukara and Ronaldo Vieira to start too as Eunan O’Kane misfired badly while ‘the Douk’ added muscle to what was, until his arrival, a mealy-mouthed display. The Terriers and Leeds occupy two of the top-three places in the six-game form table with identical records of four wins, one draw and one defeat; it will be tough.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2 Leeds United 2.

STEPHEN CLARK

Leeds United fans would like to think that the team in red over the Pennines are the clubs biggest rival, but since our fall from the top table of English football, there is little doubt that Huddersfield Town have become the team we love to beat the most.

Whilst we may sing to the contrary, this game generally does mean a lot to us, and never more so than Sunday, with not only local bragging rights, but also promotion credentials at stake.

Leeds bounced back from the Sutton debacle with three precious points at Blackburn in midweek. If they are to continue to dream of catching the top two, three more points here would be invaluable. Prior to the loss at Sutton, the home defeat to Town was the nadir of Garry Monk’s reign as Leeds boss. A win at our nearest and bitterest rivals will certainly be the high point....So far.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 2.

GARY NEWBOULD

After returning to winning ways in midweek with a late, late, winner at Blackburn Rovers United have a lunchtime appearance, once again in front of the TV cameras, when they travel to Huddersfield Town for a Yorkshire derby.

It promises to be a keenly-contested encounter with both sides looking well set in the Championship play-off places and the Whites will be keen to avenge their defeat in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road earlier in the season.

Hopefully, United will have learnt the lessons from their recent derby defeat at Barnsley and try to put clear blue water between themselves and their near neighbours.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2 Leeds United 2.

MATTHEW EVANS

United weren’t visibly bothered about winning against Sutton on Sunday but, thankfully, they were bothered enough to keep going until the bitter end at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

That’s not to say there wasn’t a certain amount of malaise left over from our cup exit.

It was a fairly untidy display but one, at least, that resulted in a win you could herald as ‘the sign of a good team’.

It goes without saying that United will have to be better against Huddersfield, and, given our attacking play looks like it could do with a freshen up, the new signings couldn’t have come at a better time.

Sunday is a challenge but one we will overcome.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL At least nobody is going to say “it’s only Huddersfield”. Along with Reading and Garry Monk, Town have been our greatest motivators this season. Whilst Wednesday and Derby have fought for sixth place, Town and the Royals have vied with Leeds for third position. After Wednesday’s win over a feisty Blackburn side, I expect Leeds to edge it on Sunday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 2.