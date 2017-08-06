How’s that for starters? FIVE opening day winners for Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED get their latest bid to earn promotion back to the Premier League on Sunday when they head over the county line to take on newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers.
Clearly it is hoped the Whites can get off to a winning start against Phil Parkinson’s team and, to get you in the mood early, we bring you a handful of impressive opening day victories for Leeds in recent years. Remember any of these?
