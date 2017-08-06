Search

How’s that for starters? FIVE opening day winners for Leeds United

GET IN: Nick Barmby gets ahead of Manchester City goalkeeper Carlo Nash to put Leeds 1-0 ahead against Manchester City in August 2002.
LEEDS UNITED get their latest bid to earn promotion back to the Premier League on Sunday when they head over the county line to take on newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers.

Clearly it is hoped the Whites can get off to a winning start against Phil Parkinson’s team and, to get you in the mood early, we bring you a handful of impressive opening day victories for Leeds in recent years. Remember any of these?

HOT PROPERTY: Leeds United striker Chris Wood. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Bolton v Leeds - Sunday, August 6

