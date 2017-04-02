HIGHLIGHTS: Watch how Leeds United slipped to defeat at promotion rivals Reading

LEEDS UNITED surrendered fourth place in the Championship to Reading when they were beaten 1-0 by their play-offs rivals at Madejski Stadium.

Reading went in front midway through the first half when Yann Kermorgant latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the area and lashed home an unstoppable drive.

Leeds, previously unbeaten in seven matches, went closest through Pablo Hernandez in the first half, when he jabbed wide from close range.

Click on the PLAY button to see how the action panned out at the Madejski Stadium.

