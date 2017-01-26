Search

HIGHLIGHTS: Watch how Chris Wood and Souleymane Doukara's wonder strike sent Leeds United past Nottingham Forest

Souleymane Doukara celebrates his thunderbolt for Leeds United

Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of a prolific season and Souleymane Doukara cracked in a memorable volley as Leeds beat Nottingham Forest to move third in the Championship.

The two second-half goals sent Leeds back to third place in the Championship where Garry Monk's men sit nine points off the top. Recap all the action by watching the two-minute highlights below...

Read more from last night's big win.

