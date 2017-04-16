HIGHLIGHTS - Relive how Leeds United snatched a point late on at Newcastle United.

CHRIS WOOD struck deep into injury time to slow Newcastle’s promotion drive as Leeds escaped from St James’ Park with a point.

Wood stabbed home his 25th goal of the Championship season five minutes into stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw just as it looked as though Jamaal Lascelles’ 67th-minute header had taken the Magpies to the brink of an instant promotion back to the Premier League.

WATCH how Leeds earned a point by clicking on the play button

Rafael Benitez’s men are eight points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield with four games remaining - the Tykes have one in hand - but are now four points adrift of leaders Brighton.

Leeds have strengthened their grip on a play-off berth.