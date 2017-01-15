HIGHLIGHTS - Relive how Leeds United beat Derby County 1-0

CHRIS WOOD scored the only goal of the game as Leeds United enjoyed a comfortable victory over Derby County at Elland Road on Friday night.

Leeds were full value for their fifth straight home win as they moved up to third in the table, eight points clear of seventh-placed Derby. The result left many Whites fans purring about it being the best performance seen by a home side at the famous old ground in many years.

Watch the highlights by clicking on the attached video link to remind yourself of just how good a night it was ...