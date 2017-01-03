Search

HIGHLIGHTS: How Leeds United disposed of Rotherham United in second half blitz

Chris Wood, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez embrace after Leeds's third

Leeds United kick-started the year with a routine 3-0 Sky Bet Championship win over Rotherham United.

Although not at their best - particularly in the first half - Leeds turned on the style after the break as they moved up to fourth in the table and maintained dreams of a promotion push in the second half of the season. Watch the action below...

