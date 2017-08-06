Head coach confident Wood will stay with Leeds

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen is confident that the Championship’s leading marksman Chris Wood will stay with Leeds United as his side prepare to embark on another Championship campaign.

Wood became only the sixth player in United’s history to net 30 goals in a season last term and the 25-year-old New Zealand international topped the Championship goalscoring charts by netting 27 times in the league.

National newspapers have naturally linked the striker with clubs in the Premier League but Christiansen gave a confident and light-hearted reply when asked about the long term future of his side’s main marksman.

Asked if the striker would be staying with Leeds with the rest of the campaign, Christiansen insisted: “Yes of course. He’s our player. There’s only one thing that I know 100 per cent and that is that we will all pass away.

“But in football nothing is guaranteed. In Neymar, you believe you have a player for many years, you renew (his contract), he takes a lot of money in the negotiation and after a short time you break it, because you can break it.

“Who would have said that someone would pay so much money? So in the case of Chris Wood, he will stay and I want him to stay, but you never know.”

Christiansen also insists that his own foray into Championship football is not a leap into the unknown.

The 44-year-old has only managed in the Cypriot league so far but said: “This league is not unknown for me. I have followed the league, I’ve seen many games, I’ve seen our games from last season.

“When I was a child I also followed the English football. Perhaps this Championship remains a little bit more like the English style, more physical, the direct play, than the Premier League which has changed a little bit because of the foreign coaches who came in.

“The players from abroad have brought another style, another idea, but it’s very exciting this league and I’m looking forward to it.

“From my information, all around me I have people who know a lot about this league. One of them of course is Victor Orta, who knows all the players from all the teams.

“You can ask him one name and he will immediately say ‘this player plays like this’. I don’t have to Google that, I just ask him.”