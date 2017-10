RECENT visits to Ashton Gate have, generally, proved quite fruitful for Leeds United in recent years – last season’s 1-0 defeat aside.

Prior to that, the Whites took 10 points from their previous four encounters at The Robins, although this weekend’s trip down to the West Country will see Thomas Christiansen’s team go in as underdogs, given their current slump and the fact their hosts are on a 12-game unbeaten run which has catapulted them up to fourth in the Championship table.