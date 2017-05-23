Harry Kewell: From Leeds United to Crawley Town

FORMER LEEDS UNITED forward Harry Kewell has today been appointed as the head coach of League Two Crawley Town.

The 38-year-old will be assisted by Warren Feeney, who is taking up the role as assistant coach.

Kewell arrived at Elland Road back in 1996 and went on to make more than 180 appearances for the Whites, scoring 45 goals.

He moved to Liverpool in 2003 where he remained for four years, during which time he scored 12 goals in 93 appearances.

But his next move - to Turkish club Galatasaray in 2007 – provoked strong criticism from former team-mates and fans. Kewell had been a player for Leeds when they played Galatasaray in a UEFA Cup semi-final in Istanbul April 2000 when two visiting fans – Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight – were killed in clashes before the game.

After scoring 22 goals in 63 games, Kewell returned to his native Australia where he played for Melbourne Victory and later, after a short stint at Qatar’s Al-Gharafa, he turned out for Melbourne Heart.

Harry Kewell salutes the Leeds fans at the final whistle back in May 2001.

Kewell had a successful international career with the Socceroos, scoring 17 goals in 56 appearances. He played in both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

The Australian announced his retirement from professional football at age 35 in March 2014.

Prior to his appointment at Crawley on Tuesday morning, Kewell’s only other significant coaching role was at Watford as their Under-21 coach, a role which he worked in from August 2015 tio April 2017.

Crawley’s director of football, Selim Gaygusuz, said: “During his interview Harry showed us great passion - that’s need to make this team move onwards.”

Kewell will be officially unveiled at a press conference on Friday.